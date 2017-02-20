National Politics

February 20, 2017 9:57 AM

Bill exempting yoga regulation heads to Idaho House floor

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

A bill shielding yoga training from state regulations is headed to the Idaho House floor.

The House Education Committee unanimously voted Monday to advance a measure that would exempt certain yoga instruction programs from being regulated just like for-profit vocational schools, which oversee students enrolled in programs such as truck driving or welding.

The bill is backed by the Yoga Alliance, a nonprofit organization that establishes yoga teacher-training standards in an effort to have the industry regulate itself. The group got involved after getting word that the state was considering regulating yoga-teacher training. The suggestion has sparked concern among yoga instructors in Idaho concerned that such involvement would cause some studios to go out of business.

The Yoga Alliance has helped prevent similar state regulation in seven other states.

