Sheriff releases statement after Homeland Security arrests 4

Four people have been arrested by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Park City, prompting the Summit County sheriff to announce that this was not a sweep.
The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2lA0lMb) Sheriff Justin Martinez said in a statement Sunday that the arrests were not part of any sweep or roundup of people who may be in the country illegally.
Arrests were carried out by Homeland Security's Enforcement and Removal Operations division.
Martinez said that according to the division these types of activities are part of normal enforcement operations.
He said he released a statement in light of the fear, anxiety and confusion surrounding federal immigration policy.
