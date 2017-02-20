National Politics

February 20, 2017 12:04 PM

Indiana Senate votes down bill to appoint schools chief

By BRIAN SLODYSKO The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Senate unexpectedly voted down a bill to make the state's elected schools superintendent a position appointed by the governor.

Kokomo Republican state Sen. James Buck's bill failed Monday on a 23-26 vote. The House was scheduled to take up a similar measure later, but Speaker Brian Bosma said the Senate bill's defeat "raises issues."

Democrats and some Republicans cautioned it will take choice away from voters and concentrate power in the governor's office.

Supporters, including Republican state Sen. Brandt Hershman, said opposition amounted to "embracing the status quo as the only reasonable way of doing things."

Gov. Eric Holcomb says making the superintendent an appointed position is a priority. The measure would take effect in four years and would not shorten the term of current Superintendent Jennifer McCormick.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos