Young LGBTQ Nevadans ask lawmakers for change in foster care

Young adults formerly in Nevada's foster care system told state lawmakers Monday that gay, bisexual, asexual and transgender kids would be safer if social workers are specially trained to help LGBTQ adolescents.
Speaking from experience, they said abuse that lands kids in child welfare facilities can worsen under state oversight — whether due to intolerance, negligence or assault.
Allen Johnson, 23, called it ignorance.
His foster mother isolated him from her other kids when Johnson began questioning his sexuality in his teens.
Johnson, now pursuing a career in therapy at University of Nevada Reno, said LGBTQ kids at a critical juncture in life are misunderstood in the foster system, which is emotionally taxing in itself and carries increased risk of suicide.
"It's already rough enough to be in the system," Johnson said. "Having someone tear you down or have nothing to offer you can be even more traumatizing. A lot of kids shut down, close out."
Activists, therapists, foster parents and other former foster kids testifying before an Assembly human services panel said they're confident a Democratic bill to mandate training for state employees and foster parents could increase kids' chances of getting placed in a welcoming home.
No one spoke in opposition to the bill Monday.
It would not force foster parents to take in LGBTQ kids.
Assembly Bill 99 would also require certain juvenile detention facilities to consider minors' identifying gender and orientation when placing them in treatment.
Detention facilities and social workers would have to treat kids as their identifying — not biological — gender.
