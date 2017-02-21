Karla Gray, Montana's first female chief justice, dies at 69

Karla Gray, the first female chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court, died Sunday of cancer. She was 69.
Gray's husband, Myron Currie, tells the Great Falls Tribune (gftrib.com/2m4icvM) that Gray died at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena.
"She faced a lot of medical challenges over the years and always did it with grace. She was a good person," he said.
Gov. Steve Bullock ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in Gray's honor.
Bullock called her a dedicated public servant and a champion for access to justice. Her work ethic, humor, humility and sense of justice have served as an inspiration for young lawyers in the state, Bullock said in a statement.
Gray was born on May 19, 1947, in Escanaba, Michigan. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Western Michigan University, the master's in African history. She received her law degree from Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco and came to Montana to clerk for U.S. District Judge W.D. Murray in Butte in 1977.
Gray told Lee Newspapers of Montana in a 2008 interview that Murray believed he was bringing a black woman in for an interview, given her degree in African history. Another judge had recently hired Montana's first female law clerk and Murray was looking to make history, too, she said.
After a year as a clerk, Gray was an attorney for Atlantic Richfield Co., opened her own law office and was an attorney and lobbyist for the Montana Power Co.
Gray was appointed to the Montana Supreme Court in 1991 by Gov. Stan Stephens following the resignation of another appointee, Diane Barz.
"I don't bring any personal agenda to the court except for fairness and impartiality in deliberating on the cases that come to the court," Gray said upon her appointment.
She had to run for election in 1992 and was re-elected in 1998. She became the first woman elected chief justice in 2000, receiving 51 percent of the vote to 49 percent for fellow Justice Terry Trieweiler. She retired in 2008 after 17 years on the court.
While Gray was chief justice, Montana's judicial system was restructured with the District Courts moving from county control to one branch under the Supreme Court.
Gray told Lee Newspapers the change made the courts run more efficiently and created greater opportunities for judges and others to receive statewide training.
Gray also spearheaded an effort to fast-track Supreme Court cases involving child custody, especially when both parents were losing custody.
"These kids and their families need to have a final answer and move on into the future," she said in 2008.
No memorial service is planned, as was Gray's wish, Currie said.
