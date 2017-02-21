Drunken driver gets 12 years plus for killing police officer

A man will spend at least 12 years in prison on third-degree murder, drunken driving and other charges for a wrong-way crash that killed a western Pennsylvania police officer.
Clair Fink III was sentenced Tuesday by a Westmoreland County judge.
The 33-year-old Ligonier man pleaded guilty in September in the head-on crash that killed Ligonier Township Police Lt. Eric Eslary in May 2015. The crash left Eslary's police dog injured.
Prosecutors say Fink and a co-worker had spent the night drinking before the crash on Route 30.
Fink has apologized to Eslary's family. His widow is raising six children who survive in their blended family.
Fink's sentence is 12 to 30 years in prison. The third-degree murder charge, the most serious Fink faces, carried up to 40 years in prison.
