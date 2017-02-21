April 29 election set to fill vacant La. state Senate seat

A special election is set for April 29 to fill the Louisiana Senate seat vacated by Troy Brown, who resigned rather than face likely expulsion.
Senate President John Alario issued a proclamation Tuesday setting the election date for the District 2 seat. A runoff will be May 27 if needed.
The sign-up period for candidates will be from March 15-17.
Brown is a Democrat involved in two domestic violence incidents. He resigned last week after senators moved ahead with historic proceedings aimed at removing him.
Brown pleaded no contest twice over the past year to misdemeanor charges involving abuse against women. He served jail time last month.
The Senate district includes portions of St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. James, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption and Lafourche parishes.
Comments