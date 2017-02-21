Missouri House pushes Real ID compliance measure forward

2:10 One-way traffic control on Highway 50 near Bridal Veil Falls Pause

0:55 Oroville Dam spillways weather latest storm as inflow of water slows

0:45 Portions of Rio Linda flood as Dry Creek levels rise

5:52 CHP holds traffic at Donner Summit on Interstate 80 as harsh weather tightens grip on travel

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call

5:28 See the water-saturated Sacramento River area from the sky

1:09 '30 to 40' new waterfalls in Rock Creek Road area of El Dorado County

1:43 DeMarcus Cousins: 'I'm in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.'

1:01 Highway 50 suffers more damage as precipitation saturates the Sierra