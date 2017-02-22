Al Sharpton to speak at Birmingham high school's breakfast

The Rev. Al Sharpton is going to be the keynote speaker during an annual breakfast a Birmingham high school holds during Black History Month.
Al.com (http://bit.ly/2lKfyL3 ) reports that Sharpton, a civil rights activist, will be speaking Friday morning as part of Wenonah High School's 14th annual Unity Breakfast.
Sharpton will be speaking on this year's theme: "Facing the Future and Cherishing the Milestones." Birmingham City Schools says Sharpton's speech will be livestreamed.
The breakfast, which attracts hundreds of attendees each year, will feature food prepared by the award-winning Wenonah High School Culinary Arts Team. Wenonah High School Choir and Fine Arts team and others will perform and pay tribute to the life and legacies of civil rights activists.
For information on tickets, call 205-231-1700 or 205-231-1704.
Comments