Al Sharpton to speak at Birmingham high school's breakfast

5:28 See the water-saturated Sacramento River area from the sky Pause

2:57 Kings look to a future without Cousins

1:01 Highway 50 suffers more damage as precipitation saturates the Sierra

1:39 Rep. Tom McClintock town hall

5:52 CHP holds traffic at Donner Summit on Interstate 80 as harsh weather tightens grip on travel

0:55 Oroville Dam spillways weather latest storm as inflow of water slows

2:30 New Sacramento Kings player Buddy Hield welcomed by fans at Sacramento International Airport

2:10 One-way traffic control on Highway 50 near Bridal Veil Falls

0:54 Flooded last month, Rio Linda resident stacks sandbags to hold back February's deluge