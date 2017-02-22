Chaffetz probes National Park's tweet over Bears Ears

Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is probing a tweet that a national park sent a day after then-President Barack Obama designated a new national monument in the southeast part of Utah.
The Salt Lake Tribune (http://bit.ly/2l8JKfA ) reports Bryce Canyon National Park tweeted out its exuberant support for the newly announced Bears Ears National Monument on Dec. 29.
Chaffetz then sent a letter to the superintendent of Bryce Canyon, asking whether the park had prior notice from the White House over the monument's designation.
Bryce Canyon's interim superintendent Sue Fritzke in a formal response to Chaffetz says the park and the Obama administration did not coordinate or communicate about Bears Ears.
The newly named monument covers 1.35 million acres in the Four Corners region. Utah's governor, legislature and congressional delegation oppose it.
An environmental group made Chaffetz's letter public Tuesday.
