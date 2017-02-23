National Politics

February 23, 2017 7:07 AM

South Dakota lawmakers work to act on bills by key deadline

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota lawmakers are rushing to act on bills ranging from ditching the permit requirement for concealed pistols to allowing the cultivation of industrial hemp.

Thursday is the final day of the 2017 legislative session to pass bills out of their chamber of origin. The House and Senate may have to work late to get through bills remaining to be decided.

The Senate will take up bills including Gov. Dennis Daugaard's public safety measure preparing for potential oil pipeline protests, while the House is set to weigh plans such as creating a government watchdog board to investigate statewide officeholders and executive branch employees.

The main part of the legislative session ends March 10.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos