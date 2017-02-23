House delays debate on bills targeting voter initiatives

The Arizona House on Thursday delayed debate on the most contentious of two Republican proposals aimed at changing the way voter initiatives make the ballot, with backers saying the second measure will be amended to remove many of the parts that troubled Democrats and voting rights groups.
The proposal by Rep. Don Shooter, R-Yuma, was sidelined after House attorneys raised possible constitutional issues with the change he is proposing. An attorney review will not be complete until next week, Shooter said.
The House attorney, Tim Fleming, said earlier in the day that Shooter's proposal to require 10 percent of the voters in each legislative district to sign petitions may violate the one-man, one vote principle. That's because there may be more or fewer voters in each district.
The House still planned to debate a stripped down version of a proposal by Rep. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, banning paying petition circulators per signature, and two other measures targeting initiatives. Because they are backed by majority Republicans, it is highly likely they will pass.
Leach and House Speaker J.D. Mesnard said the per-signature portion and just two minor changes will remain once debate starts.
Democratic opponents and voting rights groups decry the proposals and two others set for debate as an assault on voters' right to make their own laws.
They were introduced as Republicans angered over voter approval of a minimum wage increase initiative in November and a failed marijuana legalization effort mount a full-court press to alter the rules that have been in place since statehood. They argue the changes are needed to prevent fraud and make signatures easier to challenge, and dispute that they're trying to make it harder for citizens to write their own laws.
Shooter said late Wednesday at an Appropriations Committee hearing that his bill is designed to keep out-of-state backers from pushing initiatives in Arizona.
"This to me addresses the fact that when the founders of Arizona put in the initiative process they did it so so that the people of Arizona could speak," Shooter said at the meeting. "It has subsequently become a testing ground for every liberal idiocy in the country."
Testimony from voting rights advocates at the hearing called that into question.
"There's a whole slew of bills trying to make initiatives even more difficult if not impossible," said Rivko Knox of the League of Women Voters of Arizona. "And it seems to me that this is a bill that is not trying to address a specific problem that you're talking about ... but more an issue of let's try to kill initiatives without formally saying to the people 'let's repeal the initiative process."
Two other proposals sponsored by Republican Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, of Scottsdale, would repeal or modify the Voter Protection Act, which bars the Legislature from making substantive changes to voter-approved laws. One of Ugenti-Rita's bills would ask voters to repeal the Voter Protection Act, while another would exempt laws referred to the voters by the Legislature from its provisions.
Republicans argue that the Voter Protection Act, passed in 1998 after lawmakers rescinded some voter-approved measures, ties the hands of the Legislature and locks in spending even during economic downturns. The law prevents changes that do not "further the purpose" of an initiative or referendum and only allow chances with a ¾ vote of the Legislature.
Mesnard said all three proposals that ask voters for changes honor the Democratic process, while Leach's signature-gathering bill is designed to designed to avoid fraud.
"It's not an assault. You do want a process that again is one of integrity, because you're bypassing the main lawmaking process where things get vetted multiple times over," Mesnard said. "If you're going to bypass that you want to make sure that isn't done by people forging signatures and that sort of thing."
Comments