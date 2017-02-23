Former House speaker predicts 'Obamacare' won't be repealed

0:39 California Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from Senate floor after speaking against Tom Hayden Pause

1:57 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

0:50 CHP motorcycle officer dies in high speed chase

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

0:09 Water continues to drain at Lake Berryessa

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

1:51 Effects of heavy winter storms are seen and felt throughout California