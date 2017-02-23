Colorado Springs man killed in officer-involved shooting

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor Pause

1:36 Out-of-bounds snowboarder rescued at Heavenly

3:19 Watch comedian JR De Guzman get the laughs

0:39 California Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from Senate floor after speaking against Tom Hayden

0:50 CHP motorcycle officer dies in high speed chase

0:45 Incoming UC Davis Chancellor Gary May talks about a lack of diversity in education

0:09 Water continues to drain at Lake Berryessa

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

3:04 Buddy Hield and Tyreke Evans talk after first practice with Kings