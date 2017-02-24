Mississippi mayor seeks help to stop storm shelter vandalism

A north Mississippi mayor is seeking help from residents to stop a spate of vandalism at the city's storm shelters.
Amory Mayor Brad Blalock said in a statement that the latest damage was reported at the shelters near the West Amory Community Center.
The mayor said the locks were damaged beyond repair and opened, so the interior of the shelter was exposed to damage.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2lMVqaR ) that graffiti also had to be removed or covered over by Amory firefighters, who maintain the facilities.
Firefighter Lee Wright said they've found benches turned over, litter inside, and broken light bulbs.
The mayor is asking residents to report any vandalism to police.
