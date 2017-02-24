Clinton office hostage-taker pleads guilty to bank robbery

A man convicted of taking hostages at a Hillary Clinton presidential campaign office in New Hampshire in 2007 has pleaded guilty to bank robbery and cocaine possession.
WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lCqdVR ) Leeland Eisenberg pleaded guilty in Concord on Thursday. His plea deal calls for a five-year sentence.
The 55-year-old Eisenberg was arrested in Manchester in August.
Eisenberg spent at least two years behind bars for the five-hour standoff at Clinton's Rochester, New Hampshire, campaign office during her first run for president. No one was hurt.
Eisenberg was released on probation in 2009, but served prison time again for probation violations before he was paroled in June.
Defense attorney Jonathan Saxe says his client is "very cognizant" of the fact that he needs mental health treatment, counseling and medication.
