Police-involved fatal shooting in Elkhart getting grand jury

A grand jury plans to convene Monday to consider evidence in the police officer-involved fatal shooting of a 29-year-old northern Indiana man.
Norman Gary was killed Dec. 4 in Elkhart. Sgt. Nathan Lanzen and Cpl. Leonard Dolshenko heard gunshots and ran toward the sound, firing shots at a car in an alley. Gary was driving the car. A woman in the car and two others nearby were wounded.
Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker requested the hearing to determine whether charges should be filed. The Elkhart Truth reports (http://bit.ly/2lDeIh0 ) the grand jury proceedings are expected to last about three days. They're closed to the public.
Police have said there's no indication race played a role. Gary was black and the officers are white. Gary's family sued, saying excessive force was used.
