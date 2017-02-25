Vermont takes another step toward ethics reform

Vermont has taken a key step toward becoming one of the last states in the country to establish an ethics commission.
Under a new measure approved by the Senate unanimously earlier this month, a five-member body would be created that would essentially act as a conduit to hear ethical complaints and relay them to state agencies, such as the attorney general's office.
All lawmakers would also be required to disclose income sources if they are over $10,000 and the form would be posted online.
Top-level state executives like the governor and cabinet secretaries would be prohibited from lobbying for up to a year after they leave their state jobs. They would also be required to post their tax returns.
A similar bill stalled and eventually failed in the House last year largely because the House had little time to consider the measure, said Maida Townsend, who chairs the House Government Operations committee.
The bill is in now Townsend's committee, but she doesn't expect to take it back up until mid-March.
"We'll be giving absolute, thorough due diligence to the ethics bill. Ethics is of high level importance and we intend to get something done this year," Townsend said.
Recent scandals in Vermont have bolstered ethics proponents. The Vermont Public Interest Research Group is lobbying for the bill's passage, said the group's executive director Paul Burns.
Developers of Vermont ski resort Jay Peak Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger were charged with committing a Ponzi-like scheme by misusing $200 million in investor funds through an immigrant investor program last year.
At roughly the same time, state Sen. Norm McAllister, a Republican, was being investigated and eventually was charged with sexual assault. He was ousted from Senate earlier this year.
Vermont's Secretary of State Jim Condos, a Democrat, said to lawmakers last month the measure doesn't go far enough. It doesn't grant an ethics commission enough resources, power or independence, he said.
"Corruption can exist, and even in small doses it can be as corrosive to our democracy as any prominent scandal, undermining the public's trust," Condos said.
Condos pointed out that a 2015 Center for Public Integrity study gave Vermont a grade of D- for its overall integrity, and failing grades for accountability across all three branches of government.
Comments