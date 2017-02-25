Burn ban in effect for Tulsa County amid wildfire concerns

A 10-day burn ban is in effect in a northeast Oklahoma county as the chance for wildfire outbreaks continue throughout much of the area.
Emergency managers in Tulsa County approved a resolution by commissioners on Friday after consulting with area fire departments about the risk for wildfire danger. The ban ends March 6.
Oklahoma's drought has lasted several years. Save for a handful of counties in the very southwestern part of the state, most of the state is in some state of drought.
Earlier this month, the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, issued a rare national fire advisory for Oklahoma because of persistent drought and dry vegetation.
Oklahoma's peak fire season lasts through March, and dozens of wildfires have already scorched thousands of acres in the past months.
