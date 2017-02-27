National Politics

February 27, 2017 5:24 AM

16-year-old boy charged with firing shot at Rochester cop

The Associated Press
ROCHESTER, N.Y.

Authorities say they've charged a 16-year-old boy with attempted murder after he fired a gun at a western New York police officer.

The Rochester Police Department says the officer was checking out reports of multiple shots fired Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side.

Officials say the officer spotted a possible suspect and approached the person. Police say the person fired a shot near the officer and then ran off. The officer, who wasn't hit, chased the suspect on foot.

Police caught the 16-year-old boy soon after and charged him with attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He's scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Rochester City Court.

