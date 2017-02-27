National Politics

February 27, 2017 7:15 AM

Cop who retired on disability in 2002 now county detective

The Associated Press
SCRANTON, Pa.

A newspaper says that a Pennsylvania city police officer who retired because of arm and hand injuries 15 years ago is now working as a county detective.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2lNT8q0 ) reports that situation has upset city council members and the police union in Scranton, where Monroe County Detective Michael Kreisher used to work.

Kreisher was 33 when he got a $27,000 annual disability pension from the city in 2002 after being attacked by a pit bull.

The Monroe County district attorney's officer hired him as a part-time detective for $18 an hour in August. Scranton's pension ordinance doesn't prevent disabled workers from taking similar jobs elsewhere. Council wants to close that loophole.

Kreisher also owns a private detective firm and says his county work doesn't require physical confrontations that conflict with his injuries.

