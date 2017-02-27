Sen. Whitehouse announces intention to seek re-election

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse formally announced that he will seek re-election before roughly 300 supporters at the Biltmore Hotel.
The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2lOkKv0 ) reports that the 61-year-old lamented on Sunday about the current state of the nation while confirming his candidacy in one of the country's 34 Senate races that will be decided in 2018.
Whitehouse thanked his supporters for their continued trust and promised he will "use the oversight powers entrusted to the Senate" to put a spotlight on President Donald Trump's administration.
Pundits don't see many obstacles in the way of Whitehouse's bid with Rhode Island not being particularly hospitable to Trump or receptive of his policies.
Whitehouse last won re-election in 2012 with nearly 65 percent of the vote.
