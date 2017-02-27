Utah bill would keep police names secret after shootings

A Utah legislator is pushing for a "cooling-off period" that would keep secret the names of any law enforcement officers involved in shootings for up to four months.
Republican Rep. Mike McKell of Spanish Fork tells the Deseret News (http://tinyurl.com/j2569ht) the bill he is sponsoring is motivated by concern about backlash toward police around the country when officers have used force against a member of the public.
He says he's worried that some officers are being targeted for harassment or violence as a result of doing their job.
Former Salt Lake Police Chief Chris Burbank says he's concerned such a law would exacerbate mistrust of law officers. First Amendment attorney Jeff Hunt says many of the concerns cited in the bill already are addressed under current Nevada law.
