February 27, 2017 10:11 AM

Bill advances to ban flavored electronic smoking devices

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey could ban flavored electronic smoking devices.

An Assembly committee on Monday advanced the ban. It also approved a bill that would prohibit the use of coupons and promotional offers for tobacco and vapor products.

The bill's co-sponsor, Assemblyman Herb Conway Jr., who is a physician, says the goal is to prevent the products from targeting young people.

Current state law prohibits the sale or distribution of cigarettes that have a characterizing flavor other than tobacco, clove or menthol. However, the law does not prohibit the sale or distribution of electronic smoking devices, cartridges or other components, including liquid refills.

Violators would face an initial fine of $250 if the measure becomes law.

