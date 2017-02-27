National Politics

Federal appeals court to consider Michigan county's prayers

The Associated Press
DETROIT

A full federal appeals court will consider whether a Michigan county's tradition of Christian-only prayers at public meetings violates the U.S. Constitution.

The order on Monday by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacates a ruling earlier this month by a three-judge panel of the court that said prayers by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners were unconstitutional. In that 2-1 decision, the court ruled in favor of a Jackson County resident who was offended after he began attending county commissioner meetings in 2013 to discuss environmental issues.

Peter Bormuth said he felt compelled to stand and participate in religion in order to speak to public officials.

The panel had overturned a lower court ruling in favor of the board.

