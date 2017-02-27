Central Wisconsin police aim to ease deportation fears

Law enforcement agencies in central Wisconsin are making an extra effort to reach out to people in the Hispanic community to address possible anxiety over the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's deportation efforts.
The Wausau Daily Herald (http://wdhne.ws/2mCJZQr ) reports that authorities are reassuring Latinos that police officers and county deputies aren't acting as agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Marathon County Chief Deputy Chad Billeb says authorities are concerned immigrants might refuse to call police if they're witnesses of victims of crimes, out of fear that local officers will detain them if they lack proper documents to be in the country legally.
He says authorities are also concerned about potentially dangerous situations that could occur if people try to elude police at traffic stops.
Comments