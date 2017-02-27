Stand Your Ground hearing continues in theater shooting case

2:44 Trump asks guests if he should keep tweeting, dances to 'My Way' Pause

2:58 Blumenthal: SCOTUS nominee called Trump tweets on judiciary 'disheartening'

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

1:10 Undocumented students at CSUS worry about Trump ending Obama protections

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

3:32 Rising MMA star Devin Johnson sidelined by devastating spinal cord injury