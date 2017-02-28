Pair accused of buying votes in US Senate primary

2:44 Trump asks guests if he should keep tweeting, dances to 'My Way' Pause

2:58 Blumenthal: SCOTUS nominee called Trump tweets on judiciary 'disheartening'

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

6:22 How to taste beer like a pro

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?