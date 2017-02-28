National Politics

February 28, 2017 9:48 AM

Live streaming: President Trump presents his vision to joint session of Congress

Sacramento Bee Staff

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress at 6:10 p.m. (PST) Tuesday, a speech that will be streamed live here. He is expected to present plans on a variety of issues including the national budget.

