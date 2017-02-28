Wells Fargo offers to end Seattle's banking contract now

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California Pause

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

2:44 Trump asks guests if he should keep tweeting, dances to 'My Way'

2:58 Blumenthal: SCOTUS nominee called Trump tweets on judiciary 'disheartening'

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:01 Happy to be in the starting lineup, Cauley-Stein says 'flawless' defense is key to Kings' success

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco