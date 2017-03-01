Lobbying moratorium bill advances in New Mexico Legislature

The New Mexico House of Representatives has approved a two-year cooling off period before many public officials can work as lobbyists.
Approved on Tuesday, the bill applies to former state lawmakers, Cabinet secretaries and members of the Public Regulation Commission.
It forbids them from lobbying the agency they worked for two year after their departure. They can register and act as lobbyists during that period if they are not compensated financially.
The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration. The state's current one-year lobbying moratorium is seen as ineffectual.
Recent departures from New Mexico Cabinet posts have spurred interest in lobbying restrictions. Last year, Ryan Flynn became the executive director of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association weeks after leaving his job atop the state Environment Department.
Comments