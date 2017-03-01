Horry County considers response to Myrtle Beach parking fees

The Horry County Council is considering options that include legal challenges and withholding police support during Bike Week to protest Myrtle Beach parking fees.
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports (http://bit.ly/2lyh5AJ) council members met Tuesday and discussed their options. They're upset that Myrtle Beach now charges hourly and daily fees at the street-end beach parking lots to anyone who lives outside the city limits.
The council will be briefed on its legal options during an executive session at the March 7 meeting.
Council member Dennis DiSabato suggested the county also could withdraw police support during Bike Week or withhold road fees that it collects.
Horry County charges for parking on most its beachfront lots but the fees are the same for everyone, regardless of their address.
