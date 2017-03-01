Horry County considers response to Myrtle Beach parking fees

2:44 Trump asks guests if he should keep tweeting, dances to 'My Way' Pause

2:58 Blumenthal: SCOTUS nominee called Trump tweets on judiciary 'disheartening'

1:15 Biologists rescue stranded fish on the Feather River below Oroville Dam

0:34 Sacramento Beer Week is so big, it needs ten days

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

0:21 House fire on Grove Avenue

0:45 Incoming UC Davis Chancellor Gary May talks about a lack of diversity in education