Federal court to reconsider lawsuit after deadly rampage

A federal appeals court has overturned a decision to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Maine State Police of failing to protect a woman whose former boyfriend allegedly went on a shooting rampage after she reported he raped her.
Brittany Irish, of Benedicta, Maine, reported in July 2015 that Anthony Lord raped her and threatened her if she told anyone.
She asked state troopers not to tell Lord about the allegation, fearing he would retaliate.
Irish says police informed him of the complaint in a voicemail before authorities say he killed two people and abducted her.
Irish's lawsuit was returned to the federal district court on Wednesday to seek more information, including whether police followed protocol.
The Maine Attorney General's Office declined to comment.
Lord has pleaded not guilty.
