New Mexico lawmakers approve industrial hemp research

A bill to create a research program for the industrial production of hemp in New Mexico is headed to the governor's desk for consideration.
The legislation was approved by the Senate on a 30-12 vote Friday and now goes to Republican Gov. Susana Martinez for consideration.
The bill would require the New Mexico Department of Agriculture to set up an industrial hemp research program to study the cultivation and marketing of industrial hemp. A more restrictive Senate bill is making its way through the Legislature.
Thirty-one states have authorized hemp research, while actual production occurred in 15 states last year.
Hemp is prized for its oils, seeds and fiber. The 2014 federal farm bill allows state agriculture departments to designate hemp projects for research and development.
