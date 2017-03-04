Baltimore mayor wants police overtime audit after indictment

Baltimore's mayor is calling for an audit of police department overtime after seven officers were indicted on federal racketeering charges that included allegations of overtime fraud.
The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2mpOWj2 ) Mayor Catherine Pugh called for the audit Friday. The department is already set to be audited within the next two years but Pugh says she wants it to happen sooner.
The federal indictment announced earlier this week alleges that the officers detained people on false pretenses, faked police reports, lied to investigators and defrauded the department, including by lying about overtime.
Authorities say the officers claimed to be working when they weren't on the clock or even in Baltimore.
The newspaper reports the department is on pace to spend $43 million on overtime this fiscal year, even though only $16 million is budgeted.
