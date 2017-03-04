Nashville Dem operative temporarily stripped of law license

A Nashville Democratic operative had his law license temporarily suspended Friday amid accusations that he took money from a nonprofit that helps the homeless and used it to gamble.
The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2m6532z ) that the state Supreme Court suspended the license of Kevin Teets on Friday.
Teets is a former Tennessee Democratic Party executive, and led the political campaigns of District Attorney Glenn Funk and ex-mayoral candidate Bill Freeman.
Documents from the Board of Professional Responsibility say Teets is accused of taking more than $8,000 from the nonprofit Lace Up With Love to "fund his gambling addiction."
A complaint filed with the board says Jessica Thurmond, who heads Lace Up With Love, had hired Teets to help her form the nonprofit. Within a few months, Thurmond suspected Teets was taking money from the group and gambling with it.
An affidavit says Teets has repaid $6,500.
The state Supreme Court determined Teets had "misappropriated funds and poses a threat of substantial harm to the public," according to a news release.
Teets' attorney, Darrell Townsend, said they are disappointed in the development and look forward to making their case in Board of Professional Responsibility proceedings.
Townsend said he and his client were legally not allowed to answer further questions about the case.
The board says the suspension remains until the Supreme Court takes additional action.
Teets served as executive director of the Tennessee Democratic Party from March to September 2013. He managed Funk's winning 2014 campaign for Nashville district attorney and headed Freeman's unsuccessful 2015 run for Nashville mayor.
