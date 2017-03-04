National Politics

March 4, 2017 10:06 AM

Nevada governor requests extension of disaster declaration

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he's asking President Donald Trump to extend a disaster declaration to ensure that costs related to flood-related damage in Washoe County are included in the financial request.

Sandoval announced his request after he met Friday with Lemmon Valley residents who live in areas affected by the February flooding.

The governor said in a statement that his "heart is broken" for residents still dealing with significant flooding in their neighborhoods where some homes remain uninhabitable.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos