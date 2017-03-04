National Politics

March 4, 2017 11:42 AM

Boise police have new police dog following shooting

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

The Boise Police Department has a new police dog to replace a dog shot and killed by a suspect who also wounded two police officers.

The agency announced Friday that the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois/German shepherd mix named Edo is trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension.

Edo replaces Jardo, who died after being shot Nov. 11 in Boise by a suspect in a previous shooting and carjacking.

Cpl. Chris Davis and Cpl. Kevin Holtry were also shot. Davis was treated and released from a hospital while Holtry was paralyzed below the waist and has been in long-term rehabilitation.

The suspect, Marco Romero, died in the shootout.

