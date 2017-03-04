National Politics

March 4, 2017 1:01 PM

Corey Stewart rally in Richmond draws large protest crowd

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Dozens of protesters with banners, bullhorns and drums chanted and shouted at Republican gubernatorial hopeful Corey Stewart during a campaign event in Richmond.

Stewart held a rally Saturday afternoon where he railed against sanctuary cities that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Protesters turned out in roughly the same number as supporters. They hurled expletives and chanted phrases like, "Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here," while Stewart was speaking.

More than a dozen police officers formed a line separating protesters and Stewart supporters, and they stepped in during a few confrontations.

Stewart, a one-time chairman of President Donald Trump's campaign in Virginia, is one of four people seeking the Republican nomination.

Last month he was confronted by angry demonstrators during a visit to Charlottesville to defend the city's statue of Robert E. Lee in a downtown park.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos