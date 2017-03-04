Maryland school bus driver accused of abusing 2 young girls

A Montgomery County school bus driver has been accused of sexually abusing two young girls.
The Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement that 59-year-old Salvador Rodriguez admitted during an interview to having "inappropriate contact" with two 11-year-old students while they were passengers on his bus.
Rodriguez, of North Kensington, Maryland, faces two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of third-degree sex offense, and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense by a person in a position of authority.
The statement says the school district put Rodriguez on administrative leave as soon as they learned of the allegations last month.
The police department said Saturday that bond information wasn't available. A listed phone number for Rodriguez couldn't be found, and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
