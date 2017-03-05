Former longtime Missouri lawmaker Schneider dies at age 80

A former longtime Missouri lawmaker who served in the Legislature for 32 years has died.
John Schneider's daughter, Anne Golterman, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2n2x2zE ) that her father died at his home Thursday — one day after his 80th birthday.
Golterman said Schneider remained active and attended a St. Louis University Billikens basketball game on Wednesday. He earned undergraduate and law degrees from the school and regularly attended games.
Schneider was a Democrat who represented the Florissant area. He served in the Senate from 1971 to 2002 after two years in the Missouri House.
Schneider championed helped pass laws on consumer issues, social services and health. But he also fought against abortion and helped limit public funding for the procedure.
"He was highly respected by his colleagues," said Wayne Goode, Schneider's longtime Senate colleague and friend. "Always a good, reliable vote, in my opinion, on important legislation to do what's right for the people, as opposed to special interests."
Golterman said her father devoted himself to speaking up for people who didn't have anyone else to stand up for them.
Schneider worked as a workers' compensation attorney and ran his own practice a few blocks away from the courthouse. He continued handling cases up until his death.
Schneider's funeral will be held Tuesday at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church.
