Cops break up party that attracted 800 to NY bowling alley

Authorities say law enforcement officers from a three-county area had to be called in to help break up an unruly crowd at a private party held at a suburban Albany bowling alley.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says about 800 people were inside Spare Time Lanes in the town of Halfmoon when deputies responded to a 911 call around midnight Saturday.
As officers arrived on the scene, fights began to break out and partygoers started damaging property. State troopers and other law enforcement agencies from Saratoga, Albany and Schenectady agencies were called in to help disperse the crowd.
Police charged a 20-year-old Albany woman and an 18-year-old New York City man with resisting arrest.
The incident remains under investigation and more charges could be filed.
