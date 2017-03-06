National Politics

Proposal to bring death penalty back to New Mexico stalls

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A proposal to bring back the death penalty in New Mexico for those convicted of certain violent crimes has stalled.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mejFOX) that the legislation by Republican Rep. Monica Youngblood of Albuquerque was tabled Sunday on a party-line 3-2 vote in the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee.

Lawmakers abolished the death penalty in 2009 and replaced with life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Similar legislation to reinstate the death penalty was approved five months by the state House, but that proposal was never acted on by the Senate.

There appeared to be little appetite for bringing back the death penalty after Democrats reclaimed a majority in the House in November's general election.

