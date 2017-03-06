Ashcroft begins effort to educate voters on Missouri ID law

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs Pause

2:48 Trump makes first appearance at National Museum of African American History

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

4:06 Dave Joerger on Kings loss to Jazz

1:05 Get a peek at how Union Pacific plans to avoid train crashes

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

1:11 Vandals trash swimming pool at Laurel Ruff Transition School

0:16 Blizzard causes snow to pile up on Donner Pass amid whiteout conditions

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine