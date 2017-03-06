Shaheen says revised travel ban about politics, not security

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is speaking out against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, saying the decision to delay it to maximize positive press coverage sends a message that it's about "politics, not national security."
Trump's new version of the temporary ban signed Monday still bars new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries and shuts down the U.S. refugee program. It leaves Iraq off the list but still affects would-be visitors from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. It goes into effect March 16. A judge blocked the first order last month.
Shaheen, a Democrat, said arbitrarily imposing travel restrictions on certain Muslim-majority countries only makes the U.S. less safe by "reinforcing terrorist propaganda and recruitment."
She says it's "shameful" this administration would needlessly separate families and single out refugees.
