Vermont could get Syrian refugees under Trump's revised ban

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

2:48 Trump makes first appearance at National Museum of African American History

1:06 Milestone restart marks progress at damaged Oroville Dam

0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall

4:06 Dave Joerger on Kings loss to Jazz

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

0:22 Harsh conditions keep I-80 closed in the Sierra; reopening could come early afternoon