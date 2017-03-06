Ben Carson compares slavery to immigration to America

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:48 Trump makes first appearance at National Museum of African American History

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea

0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall

1:15 Vietnamese, veterans protest to support Sen. Janet Nguyen

1:06 Milestone restart marks progress at damaged Oroville Dam

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week