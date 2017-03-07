Mississippi moving to ban on immigrant sanctuary policies

The Mississippi House is advancing a bill to ban immigration sanctuary policies.
Senate Bill 2710 says cities, state agencies and public colleges can't prevent employees from asking someone's immigration status. These public agencies also can't give legal status to people who entered the country without permission, such as by issuing an ID card.
The bill passed the House Tuesday and returns to the Senate.
House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Andy Gipson, a Braxton Republican, says the bill is necessary because sanctuary policies have been enacted. The bill would override Mississippi's only sanctuary policy: a 2010 Jackson ordinance that prevents police officers from asking about immigration status.
Critics say the bill isn't necessary, has no penalties for anyone breaking the law and is just a way of discriminating against immigrants.
