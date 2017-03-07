Voters select nominees for vacant Oklahoma House seat

Voters in Seminole and Pottawatomie counties have narrowed the field of candidates for a vacant seat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
During a primary election Tuesday, voters from House District 28 chose Democrat Steve Barnes and Republican Zack Taylor to advance to a May 9 special general election.
Those two candidates will face Libertarian Cody Presley of Wewoka.
A total of five Democrats, four Republicans and the Libertarian filed for the seat left vacant in December when Republican Rep. Tom Newell of Seminole resigned to take a position with a conservative think-tank.
The district includes the communities of Bowlegs, Konawa, Sasakwa, Seminole and Wewoka.
Voter registration statistics show Democrats have a slight registration advantage, but Republicans have held the seat since 2010.
