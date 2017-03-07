3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

Three Kentucky educators are being inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame in Frankfort.
The ceremony is Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda.
The 2017 inductees are longtime Laurel County teacher and speech therapist Opal T. Sibert, Bowling Green and Warren County social studies teacher Ron Skillern and veteran Daviess County educator Joe Westerfield. Sibert and Westerfield are both retired.
Western Kentucky University, which has a long history in teacher education, is the home of the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. It was created in 2000 through a gift from Nunn.
Western Kentucky University President Gary Ransdell, Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt, House Speaker Jeff Hoover and state Sen. David Givens will speak at the ceremony.
